Free trade deal between EAEU, Indonesia to enter into force by year-end — EEC

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) expects the free trade agreement with Indonesia to enter into force by the end of this year, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

"Ratification procedures on the free trade agreement with Indonesia are currently underway, and we expect the deal to enter into force by the end of the year," he said at a roundtable on cooperation between the EAEU and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In December 2025, EAEU member states signed a free trade agreement with Indonesia. Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev said earlier that tariff reductions would affect around $3 bln worth of bilateral trade in absolute terms.