Russia, Vietnam to step up cooperation on information security

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand cooperation on information security following bilateral interagency consultations in Moscow.

"A substantive and engaged exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues concerning Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in ensuring information security," the Russian Security Council staff’s press service reported. According to the statement, "discussions covered coordination between the relevant agencies at specialized international forums, cooperation to protect national information spaces, and the development of ties between research organizations and businesses."

Following the consultations, "the parties reaffirmed their interest in and readiness for further effective cooperation to safeguard the national security of Russia and Vietnam in the information sphere," the press service added.

The Russian interagency delegation was led by Dmitry Gribkov, an aide to the Security Council secretary, while the Vietnamese delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Public Security Pham The Tung.