Russia, Serbia will always find solution for payment systems — Srbijagas CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade will always find a way to resolve issues regarding payment systems, Aleksandar Vulin, leader of the Serbian Movement of Socialists party and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned enterprise Srbijagas, told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Responding to a question about progress in discussions regarding the potential launch of Russia’s Mir payment system in Serbia, the politician noted that a certain degree of political will is required in the sphere of financial cooperation.

"It is indeed a problem. I know people are complaining, but there is always a way out. We are finding a way out. You know the saying: where there's a will, there's a way. So, if we have enough drive, courage, and hope for the best, we can always overcome any problem. That is why I am counting heavily on continued cooperation with the Russian government and Russian companies," Vulin emphasized.

When asked for further details on the prospects of introducing the Mir payment system in Serbia, Vulin noted that he had no updates on the matter. "No, there is no information," he stated.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.