Serbia seeks long-term extension of gas deal with Russia — Srbijagas

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Serbia would like to prolong its gas supply agreement with Russia for the long term, Aleksandar Vulin, leader of the Serbian Movement of Socialists party and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned enterprise Srbijagas, told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Of course," he said when asked whether Serbia was interested in extending the gas deal, which remains valid until September 30. Vulin added that he had discussed the matter during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The politician described the extension of the gas agreement with Russia as "one of the most important issues" for Serbia. "It is crucial for us to prolong the gas agreement. I hope we will sign it for a longer term," he said.

Vulin emphasized that "Russia has always been a reliable, predictable, and stable supplier to the Serbian market."

"And when you hear Europeans say that Russians cannot be trusted--no. We hold the opposite position," the politician noted.

"We are showing through our own experience that this is not the case. We always have enough gas at a more than fair price and in the volumes we need," Vulin said.

"Even if we don’t sign it [the contract - TASS] for a longer term, we know we will never be left without supplies of gas," he added.

On June 4, following talks with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller in St. Petersburg, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic announced that the contract for Russian gas supplies to Belgrade, which was due to expire on June 30, had been extended for another three months.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.