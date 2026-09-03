Russia adds 162 new mineral deposits to state reserves since start of year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. A total of 162 new mineral deposits have been added to Russia's state reserves since the beginning of 2026, Deputy Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Tetenkin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Since the beginning of the year, 162 deposits have already been added to the state reserves," he said.

Among the major discoveries, the deputy minister highlighted the Televeyem gold deposit in Chukotka and the Grigoryev gas condensate field in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. Final results will be announced at the end of the year, he added.

Tetenkin noted that over the past 10 years, reserve replacement in Russia has consistently exceeded production. "This year will be no exception. Geologists are currently working at 78 sites from the Murmansk Region to Kamchatka," the deputy natural resources minister said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.