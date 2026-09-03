Polyus to invest around $2.29 bln in Far East projects by 2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Gold mining company Polyus plans to invest around 200 bln rubles ($2.29 bln) in its enterprises and projects in Russia's Far East over the next five years, through 2030, CEO Alexey Vostokov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Over the next five years, that is, through 2030, we plan to invest around 200 bln rubles in our enterprises and projects in the Far East," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.