Far Eastern gas supply route to China progressing on schedule — Gazprom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Chairman Dai Houliang discussed strategic cooperation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), including preparations for the start of Russian gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route. The project is progressing on schedule, Gazprom said in a statement.

The next stage will involve commissioning work, the company said. The launch of the Far Eastern route will mark a significant milestone in Russian-Chinese gas cooperation and expand the infrastructure for reliable supplies for decades to come, Gazprom added.

Russian gas is currently supplied to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, or the eastern route, under a long-term gas sales and purchase agreement between Gazprom and CNPC.

In February 2022, Gazprom and CNPC signed a long-term agreement for natural gas supplies via the Far Eastern route. Supplies are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.