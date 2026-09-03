VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is acting like an unstable person with a grenade, said Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)’s organizing committee.

Commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s 'warning' to air carriers that flying over Russia was unsafe, he told TASS on the sidelines of the forum that Russia had taken extensive measures to guarantee the safety of its airspace.

"The fact that neo-Nazi drug addicts came to power in Ukraine following a bloody coup is, of course, sad. They hold nothing sacred. One should understand <…> that an erratic individual with a grenade is a clear danger. We understand the threat that these people present. These people are unhinged," Kobyakov said.