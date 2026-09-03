SJ-100 to be certified next spring, deliveries to begin next year — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The import-substituted SJ-100 passenger plane is expected to receive its airworthiness certificate next spring, with deliveries scheduled to begin later in 2027, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As soon as we secure the certificate, we will start deliveries next year. I hope that it will be [certified] in spring," he said.

In the minister’s words, a total of 28 SJ-100 planes are currently at various stages of production.