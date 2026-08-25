Kazakhstan to lose 3.5 mln tons of oil output due to CPC attacks — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, August 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will lose around 3.5 mln metric tons of oil production this year due to attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference.

"Losses due to the attacks on the CPC will amount to around 3.5 mln metric tons," he said in response to a question from TASS.

The minister also added that Kazakhstan will lower its oil production target for this year due to drone attacks on the infrastructure of the CPC. "The oil production target will be adjusted due to the attacks on the CPC. Initially, we planned to produce the same amount of oil as last year - 99.55 mln metric tons - and effectively bring the figure to 100 mln metric tons," the minister said.

He added that the target was subsequently lowered to 98 mln metric tons due to maintenance at oil production facilities and attacks on the CPC. "We planned to produce 98 mln metric tons, but the revised target now stands at 96 mln metric tons," Akkenzhenov said.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry does not plan to resume oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba oil pipeline in the next three months.

"As of today, the three-month plans we receive from Transneft PJSC show zero. In other words, the resumption of transit via the Druzhba pipeline is not currently envisaged for the next three months," Akkenzhenov said in response to a question about supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany via Druzhba.