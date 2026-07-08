Saturn-30 aerodynamic drone presented at Drone Expo in Kazan

KAZAN, July 8. /TASS/. KRET, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, has presented the highly aerodynamic Saturn-30 drone at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition, a TASS correspondent reports.

It is designed for testing unmanned aerial vehicle equipment, conducting reconnaissance missions, and delivering payloads of up to 7 kg.

The drone’s streamlined design allows it to fly longer distances in less time. Its maximum speed is 180 km/h, and its flight time is up to an hour.

Its flight weight is 30 kilograms. It can be used for reconnaissance purposes and is capable of carrying out special operations.