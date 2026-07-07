Serbia possesses great potential for cooperation with BRICS countries — minister

BELGRADE, July 7. /TASS/. Serbian economy possesses significant potential for strengthening cooperation with BRICS countries, Minister in charge of Serbia’s international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said on the sidelines of the 16th Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"The vector of economic development is increasingly shifting toward the East and the BRICS nations. Serbia possesses significant economic potential for cooperation with these countries. <...> It is crucial for Serbia to continue strengthening cooperation with both its traditional partners and the BRICS nations as this is precisely where the greatest economic potential and growth momentum lie," the minister’s press service quoted him as saying.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.