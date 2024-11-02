First tungsten processing plant opened in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, November 2. /TASS/. The first tungsten processing plant in Kazakhstan started operations in the Almaty Region, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction said.

"Opening of the first tungsten processing plant in Kazakhstan took place in the Almaty Region on November 1, 2024. This is a historical event for the national mining sector, which will strengthen position of the country in the global rare-earth metals market," the press service said.

The plant will annually process 3.3 mln metric tons of ore and produce the 65% tungsten concentrate after achieving the design capacity. The project is managed by Aral Kegen company, which is a member of Jiaxin International Resources Investment Ltd.