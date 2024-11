Russian stocks up as Saturday trading opens

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Saturday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index grew by 0.17% to 2,579.11 points, while the RTS Index added 0.17% to 833.82 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.685 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.62% at 2,590.65 points, the RTS was up by 0.62% at 837.55 points, while the yuan was up by 2.45 kopecks trading at 13.684 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.