Russian budget revenues in 2025 will be 12% higher than 2024 estimates — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The revenues of the Russian federal budget in 2025 will amount to 40.3 trillion rubles ($419.12 bln), which is almost 12% higher than the estimated revenues for 2024, according to the conclusion of the Russian Accounts Chamber for the draft federal budget.

According to the Chamber's statement, the volume of federal budget revenues in 2025 is projected at 40.3 trillion rubles ($419.12 bln), which is 11.6% higher than the estimated revenues in 2024. In 2026, revenues are estimated at 41.8 trillion rubles ($434.72 bln), which is 3.8% more than in 2025, and in 2027 - 43.15 trillion rubles ($448.76 bln), which is 3.1% more than in 2026

At the same time, the Accounts Chamber has pointed out the risks of shortfalls in the federal budget. Thus, taking into account additional revenues in 2025, the federal budget, according to the auditors, may under-receive 85.9 bln rubles ($893.36 mln) or 0.04% of GDP, in 2026 - 83.3 bln rubles ($866.32 mln) or 0.04% of GDP, and in 2027 - 82.5 bln rubles ($858 mln) or 0.03% of GDP.