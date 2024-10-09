Inflation in Russia on October 1-7 slows down to 0.14% — Rosstat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from October 1 to October 7 reached 0.14%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, from September 24 to September 30, inflation was 0.19%.

Since the beginning of October consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.14%, since the beginning of the year - by 5.87%.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Economic Development, annual inflation in Russia on October 1-7 slowed down to 8.52% from 8.57% a week earlier.

"In the week from October 1 to October 7, consumer inflation slowed down to 0.14%. In the food sector, prices changed by 0.14% during the week under review: the decline in the prices of fruit and vegetable products accelerated, while the price dynamics for other food products reached 0.24%. In the non-food sector, prices changed by 0.15%: prices of electrical and household equipment and of building materials decreased. In the services sector, the rate of price growth slowed down to 0.13%. The annual inflation rate as of October 7 was 8.52%," the ministry said.