X5 parent structure shares to start trading on Moscow Exchange on January 9, 2025

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange has set January 9, 2025, as the starting date for trading in shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center, the parent structure of the X5 Group of retailers in Russia, the exchange said in a statement.

According to the statement, a decision was made "to set January 9, 2025, as the start date for trading in the circulation process" of ordinary shares of this joint stock company. "Information on the assigned trading code will be published additionally," the exchange added.

In July, the Moscow Exchange included the company's shares in the first stage of listing on the platform.

X5 Group is the leading Russian retailer in terms of sales. As of June 30, 2024, the company managed 25,466 stores, including 21,997 Pyaterochka stores, 987 Perekrestok supermarkets, and 1,785 Chizhik discount stores.