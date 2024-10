MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Passenger flow of Russian airports increased by 5.4% in January-August 2024 year-on-year, the Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Passenger flow of Russian airports rose by 5.4%, or by 7.5 mln people, in January-August year-on-year," according to the statement released on the agency’s Telegram channel.

In August, passenger flow of Russian airports added 2.5% to 23.8 mln people, the agency added.