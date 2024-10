MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The national GDP growth estimate for the first half of 2024 was revised upward from 4.6% to 4.7%, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported.

Rosstat earlier revised the GDP growth estimate in the second quarter of 2024 from 4% to 4.1%.

The statistical agency confirmed the estimate of national GDP growth in the first quarter at the level of 5.4% annually.