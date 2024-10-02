LNG supplies to Europe up 9% in September

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. LNG supplies from European terminals to the EU’s gas transport system rose by 9% in September month-on-month, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Last month such LNG supplies amounted to 7.81 bln cubic meters, up by 9% compared with August, and down by 15% compared with last September. This is the lowest level for this month since 2021.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system have reached around 81.72 bln cubic meters since the beginning of 2024, which is 16.5% lower than in the same period last year.

The share of LNG has been the largest among sources of gas supply to Europe in 2024, standing at 33%, according to figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of September 28. Second come supplies from North Sea, mainly Norway’s gas (28%), followed by gas deliveries from North Africa (9.6%).

This is higher than supplies from the East, which includes Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as withdrawal by European companies of their gas from Ukraine’s UGS facilities (9.5%) and from the UK (4.2%).