First project of EAEU cooperation in relevant areas to be financed soon — Russian PM

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The first project of industrial cooperation inside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in critically relevant areas will soon receive financing on a mechanism approved by heads of member states last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"Projects in critically relevant sectors presented have been selected. We expect the first one to receive financing on special terms pretty soon," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said earlier that the creation of the mechanism of supporting EAEU cooperation projects was the most important result of Russia’s chairmanship in the Union in 2023. This March saw the determination of sources of financing and selection rules, which the Eurasian Economic Commission started to deal with.