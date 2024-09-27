Russia able to boost oil production by 2050 — Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is able to boost oil production from the current levels by 2050, Gazprom Neft Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Russia is able to boost output volumes and achieve goals set within the Energy Strategy through 2050," he said. "We assume that demand for oil and petroleum products will increase beyond the 2030-2035 horizon. There are various scenarios, including those suggesting that consumption of hydrocarbons will be higher than now in 2050," Dyukov added.

