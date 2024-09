MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia lowered the official dollar exchange rate for September 26, 2024, by 47 kopecks to 92.388 rubles.

The official euro exchange rate was raised by 7 kopecks to 103.4758 rubles.

At the same time, the official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 12 kopecks to 13.0939 rubles.