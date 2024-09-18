Belarus choosing a site to build LNG plant, Gazprom will invest in construction

TYUMEN, September 18. /TASS/. Belarus is currently choosing a site for the construction of an LNG plant and collecting initial data for the project, Gazprom will provide investment for the construction, Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF industrial and energy forum.

"We are currently collecting initial data and choosing a site for the construction of this plant," he said.

Kushnarenko added that Gazprom will invest in the project, but did not specify the investment volume.

At the end of 2023, Viktor Karankevich, who headed the Belarusian Energy Ministry at that time, reported that the country was planning to build a plant for the production of liquefied natural gas as part of cooperation with Gazprom.

About the forum

The TNF Industrial and Energy Forum is underway from September 16 to 19 in Tyumen. The TNF Expo exhibition will be open on all days of the forum, it will be located on an area of more than 4,000 square meters. It will be attended by the largest oil and gas corporations, technology, IT and financial companies. About 1,000 companies and more than 12,000 people will take part in the forum itself this year, more than 100 events will be held as part of the business program, including the plenary session "Technological sustainability: development strategy".