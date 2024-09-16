Russia fulfills international agreements despite sanctions — Rosatom CEO

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia continues to fulfill all international agreements despite unprecedented pressure, the CEO of the nuclear power corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, has said.

"We continue to fulfill our obligations under our international agreements despite unprecedented and illegal sanction pressure. None of our construction projects have been stopped," he said at the opening of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

At the end of last year, Russia authorized the Belarusian NPP for commercial operation. Construction is proceeding as planned in Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Hungary, and Iran. Nuclear fuel was delivered to the Rooppur NPP and the first portion of concrete was poured into the basement of the fourth reactor at the El Dabaa NPP, Likhachev pointed out.

"We continue to provide assistance to the construction of Chinese and Indian NPPs. We rhythmically supply long-cycle equipment. The vessel of a research reactor has been delivered and installed at Bolivia’s research center for nuclear technology development," Likhachev said.