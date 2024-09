MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit amounted to 331 bln rubles ($3.6 bln) in January-August 2024, according to preliminary figures, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

Budget revenues amounted to 23.029 trillion rubles ($256 bln) in the reporting period, which is 35.5% higher than last year.

Expenditures increased by 22.2% to 23.360 trillion rubles ($260 bln).