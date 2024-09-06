Russia's cybersecurity market may grow by 10-15% in 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Despite forecasts, the growth of the cybersecurity market in 2024 will be conservative, Rostelecom Vice President and CEO of Solar Group Igor Lyapunov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2024). He estimated the growth at 10-15%, but an even greater slowdown is expected in the future.

"If we talk about the market, it is very multidirectional. At the end of 2023, there were forecasts that the market would grow by 30%, by 20%. But now, looking at what is happening in the first half of 2024, I have a strong feeling that this year the market growth will be much more conservative, perhaps within 10-15% year-on-year. Next year it may slow down even more," he said.

