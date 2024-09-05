OPEC+ countries agree to postpone oil production recovery until December

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries agreed to postpone the recovery of oil production scheduled from October for two months until December, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

"It was decided [to postpone]. For two months," the source said.

Eight OPEC+ countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, voluntarily reduce their oil production by 2.2 mln barrels per day. The countries planned to gradually begin production recovery from October 2024. According to the schedule, oil production was to increase by 180,000 barrels daily.