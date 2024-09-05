Russia to restore electricity export to China in case of energy surplus inside country

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia may restore electricity supplies to China on mutually beneficial terms in the event of energy surplus in the country’s energy system, Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We first of all should cover all our consumers on the territory of Russia. However, in the event of electric power surplus why not supply this electric power through existing channels to a friendly country on mutually beneficial terms," he said.

