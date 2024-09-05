Gazprom neft sees potential in Eastern Siberian projects — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Gazprom neft sees a vast potential in the development of oil and gas projects in Eastern Siberia as they are oriented to Asia Pacific countries, the company’s CEO, Alexander Dyukov, said.

"The company sees great potential for projects in Eastern Siberia, since they are oriented to supplying hydrocarbons to the promising markets of Asian Pacific countries. The development of these reserves will promote socio-economic development of Eastern Siberian regions," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Dyukov, the development of a large production center in Eastern Siberia is one of Gazprom neft’s priority for the coming years.

"Our assets in Eastern Siberia are known for their complex geology: specifics of the tectonic structure of production horizons, abnormal layer pressure, low layer temperature. But we have found technological keys to these ‘hard’ reserves," he said.

