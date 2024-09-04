Kurchatov Institute suggests creating scientific development program for Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Vice President of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute Alexander Blagov put forward a proposal to create a separate scientific and technology development program for the Far Eastern Federal District to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"[There is a proposal] to prepare a separate program of research and technology development for the entire Far Easter region using the type of programs currently prepared and being implemented. They are called regional programs of scientific and technology development," Blagov said at the meeting of the head of state with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Good," the president said. The proposal is proper indeed, Putin noted, adding that "it will create a very good base for development of the region on the whole."