Russia, Serbia need to solve issue with expiring gas agreement — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is supplying energy resources to Serbia on good conditions but the two parties need to solve the issue related to the gas supply contract set to expire in 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"Russia is known to play a significant role in providing Serbia with energy resources, making it very correctly, at a high level, with everything in time, on good, very good conditions for Serbia. We will also talk about that. There are specific things that should be solved already. I mean, for example, that our gas supply contracts expire in March 2025," Putin said.

The meeting between the Russian President and the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister took place in the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russky Island, where the Eastern Economic Forum is being held these days.