MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.37% to 2,535.53 points and the RTS index lost 0.37% and reached 887.49 points on Tuesday.

At the start of the trading session, the MOEX index increased by 0.28% to 2,552.32 points and the RTS index added 0.29% and reached 893.36 points.

The yuan fell by 1.15 kopecks to 12.03 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.