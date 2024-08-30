Purchase of assets blocked in West extended till October — Russian ministry

CAPE TOWN, August 30. /TASS/. The purchase of assets owned by Russian investors, which have been blocked in the West, will be extended until the middle of October, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov who is taking part in the meeting of the Board of Governors of the BRICS New Development Bank (NBD) in South Africa’s Cape Town confirmed to TASS.

"Yes, such a decision has been made, the purchase of assets owned by Russian investors blocked in the West will be extended until the middle of October," he said.

The Investment Chamber said earlier that it had sold about a quarter of foreign securities presented for sale by individuals to non-residents, adding that securities worth 8.1 bln rubles ($87.5 mln) were sold from the total pool of 35.3 bln rubles ($381.2 mln).