Investments growth in H1 2024 shows stability of Russian economy — Novak

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Growth of investments in the first half of 2024 demonstrated resilience of the Russian economy, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"This [growth of investments - TASS] evidences resilience of our economy and confidence of the business that is developing its long-term plans. Certainly, there is a positive effect here from measures of business support from the government, owing to which the institutional environment condition in the country improved significantly and incentives for investments accordingly moved up," Novak stressed, cited by the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Fixed capital investments gained 10.9% in real value in the first half of 2024 and 8.3% as of the end of the second quarter.