Unmanned helicopters production to be launched in Rostov-on-Don next year

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 28. /TASS/. Rostov-based Gorizont company and KB Unmanned Helicopters company from Minsk are going to launch unmanned helicopters production in Rostov-on-Don in the second quarter of 2025, the press service of the Agency for Investment Development of the Rostov Region said.

"Agreements are already in place under the project with Minsk-based KB Unmanned Helicopters - one of the leading manufacturers of such machinery. Production of unmanned helicopters in Rostov-on-Don is provisionally planned to start in the second quarter of 2025. Investments under the first phase of the project are estimated at 500 mln rubles ($5.5 mln)," Gorizont CEO Dmitry Grigoryev said, cited by the press service.

Various relevant companies are also planned to be engaged in production of the import-independent Russian unmanned helicopter, the agency noted. According to the project, an interregional center for maintenance and repair of unmanned aerial vehicles and training of specialists for such equipment is also planned to be set up on the production base of Gorizont.