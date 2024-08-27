Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was down, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index gained 0.74% to 2,784.24 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.74% to 955.71 points, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3.7 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.641 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.38% at 2,774.15 points, the RTS was up by 0.38% at 952.25 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.65 kopecks at 11.735 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.