MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 3.17% to 2,746.97 points and the RTS index also added 3.17% and reached 044.7 points on Monday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,744.47 points (+3.08%) and the RTS index reached 943.84 points (+3.08%).

At the same time, the yuan accelerated its decline to 11.7 rubles (-13.8 kopecks).