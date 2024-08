MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for August 24-26, 2024 at 91.6012 rubles, which is 31 kopecks above than the previous figure.

The euro-to-ruble exchange rate remained 101.6125 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been lowered by 18 kopecks to 11.7747 rubles.