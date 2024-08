MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has fallen below 2,700 points for the first time since June 8, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 10:19 a.m. Moscow time (7:19 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.96% at 2,699.67 points.

As of 11:40 a.m. Moscow time (8:40 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.76% at 2,704.99 points, while the RTS Index was down by 1.01% at 931.07 points.