Minsk and Beijing working on 15 investment projects worth $3 bln — President of Belarus

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarus and China are preparing 15 strategic investment projects worth $3 billion, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, who is in Minsk on an official visit.

"We are intensively working on 15 new strategic investment projects worth up to $3 billion with Chinese partners," Lukashenko said as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

The Belarusian leader specified that the projects concern the third stage of deep grain processing at the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, the construction of plants for the production of bleached sulfate pulp and particleboard, the organization of modern automated casting, the production of engines, polypropylene, urea, sodium chlorate, hydrogen peroxide, and soda ash.

"We believe that these enterprises, which will be built in Belarus, will also be useful to the Chinese economy," the Belarusian President said.