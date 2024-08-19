Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens, yuan up

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate was up against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.54% at 2,812.88 points, the RTS was down by 0.54% at 996.69 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.9 kopecks compared with previous closing at 12.107 rubles.

As Monday trading opened, the MOEX Index fell by 0.3% to 2,819.72 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.3% to 999.11 points, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was up by 2 kopecks at 12.088 rubles as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.