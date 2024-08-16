T1 holdings unveils substitution for Miro service

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. T1, the Russian multidiscipline holding, presented a replacement for the Miro whiteboard service intending to disconnect Russian profiles from September 12.

The peer product is called Dion.Whiteboard and it has become part of the Dion corporate communications platform (the T1 product), the holding told TASS.

The new product is also the interactive whiteboard. It can help teams in organizing collaboration: generating ideas, building up the logic of processes and so on.

"We see the Dion not merely as a platform for internal corporate communications but as a comprehensive ecosystem for teamwork, project and business processes management. Adding online whiteboards is a rightful step to this side," platform’s commercial director Anna Kuzyakina said.

The MTS Link service informed earlier about Miro’s decision, citing letters to users of Russian paid accounts. Both users from Russia and Belarus will lose access.