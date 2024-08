NEW DELHI, August 16. /TASS/. India purchased oil worth $2.8 bln from Russia in July, becoming the world’s second-largest importer of Russian raw hydrocarbons after China, the Indian CREA research center said.

China’s share in Russian oil imports totaled 47% last month, while India’s share equaled 37%.

According to figures provided by the Indian Commerce Ministry, the republic imported 19.4 mln tons of oil worth $11.4 bln in July.