MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Rutube video sharing platform is seeing daily traffic of around 9 mln people in August, according to a statement released on the platform’s Telegram channel.

"Yesterday we reached 9 mln users, while in July the average was 4 mln [according to Mediascope]. Cartoons for kids topped the charts as they saw a four-fold surge in viewership," the statement said.

Rutube's user base has been growing amid YouTube's problems in Russia.