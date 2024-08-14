Rosgeo begins new stage in Arctic continental shelf studies

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia's geological prospecting and exploration holding company, Rosgeo, begins another stage of research on the outer boundary of the Russian continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean, the company said in a release.

The Bavenit, a specialized drilling vessel, is leaving the port of Murmansk heading for the Laptev Sea. "The upcoming expedition's purpose is to prepare additional geological materials to substantiate the position of the Russian Federation's continental shelf outer boundary in waters of the Arctic Ocean," the release reads.

For many years, Russian geologists have been working successfully to study the outer underwater edge of the continent in the Arctic Ocean using various methods, including remote integrated geophysical studies and direct rock sampling. Obtained data is used to assert Russia's right to expand the continental shelf. Since 2020, the Bavenit vessel has drilled 38 shallow stratigraphic wells of more than 4,800 meters long in all seas of the Arctic Ocean's Russian sector. "The expedition is intended to become another significant milestone in studying geological structure of the Arctic Ocean's continental shelf," Rosgeo said.

The works have been ordered by the marine geology institute, VNIIOkeangeologiya, under the Geology: the Revival of a Legend federal project in partnership with Rosneft. Rosgeo plans the works will continue to mid-September, 2024, to be completed at the port of Pevek.

In 2023, Russia received a partial approval from the UN Commission for the expansion of its continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean. "However, there are still prospects for increasing the area of Russia's expanded continental shelf in the region," Rosgeo concluded.