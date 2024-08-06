Bitcoin grows by more than 10% to $55,000

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin rose by. 10.13% to $55,358, according to data from Binance platform.

As of 15:40 Moscow time, bitcoin accelerated its growth and reached $54,990 (+8.55%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants.

The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years. Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined."