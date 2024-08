MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened with the MOEX index falling by 0.27% to 2,927.77 points and the RTS index - by 0.27% to 1,075.16 points on Friday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,911.99 points (-0.81%) and the RTS index was at 1,069.37 points (-0.81%).

The yuan accelerated its growth to 11.804 rubles (+2.85 kopecks).