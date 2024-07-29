MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is being "flying to pieces" and its economic status can be determined as an inevitable default, lead research fellow of the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak told TASS.

On July 25, Fitch Ratings lowered the long-term issuer default rating in foreign currency from "CC" to the lower "C" level.

"Ukraine is being flying to pieces, generally breaking," the expert said. "Trends are the most ‘pleasant’ and even the rating was lowered for them, although this works in gear and they now have the status called the inevitable default," Dudchak said.

The public debt of Ukraine and the debt guaranteed by the state stood at 490.1 bln hryvnia or $143.7 bln in the currency equivalent as of February 29. The foreign debt accounts for 69.7%. A source in the World Bank told TASS earlier that Ukraine might expect bankruptcy as early as in the next year if West’s countries refuse to write off its debts, including debts of private companies.