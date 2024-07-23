Russia and Cuba agree on cooperation in the field of tax administration

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia Daniil Egorov and Head of the National Office of Tax Administration of the Republic of Cuba (ONAT) Maria Blanca Ortega Barredo have signed a memorandum on technical cooperation in the field of tax administration between tax authorities, the press service of the Federal Tax Service reported. The document was signed during the visit of a delegation of the Russian Federal Tax Service to Cuba.

The memorandum will become the basis for further interaction for the exchange of experience, coordination of work at the international level and participation in the organization of visits, seminars, implementation of programs and projects of mutual interest, the Federal Tax Service said.

"In particular, it is about providing technical assistance in the sphere of improving tax administration processes, including in the sphere of organizing and conducting training programs on tax methodology and tax administration," the service said.